Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson Tossed by LA Judge

A Los Angeles federal judge has tossed a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by one of Marilyn Manson's accusers after the Los Angeles model failed to replace her former lawyer, according to court papers obtained Wednesday.

Ashley Morgan Smithline accused the rocker in a June 2021 lawsuit of raping and abusing her during their two-year relationship.

U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha dismissed the lawsuit Tuesday without prejudice, meaning Smithline can refile the complaint at a later time. She had been given until last month to replace the attorney she fired in October, but did not notify the court whether she had met the deadline, according to an order filed in L.A. federal court.

Smithline had accused Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, of sexually assaulting her multiple times in 2010.

Manson denied Smithline's allegations, claiming his relationship with the model lasted less than a week and there was no abuse.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced in September that it turned over its investigation of sexual assault allegations against Manson to the District Attorney's Office for consideration of possible criminal charges.

The Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau completed a 19-month investigation into Manson, according to the department. The bureau investigates sexual and physical abuse cases of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims.

Manson, 53, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the face of assault allegations brought by several women.

Manson was also sued in April 2021 in federal court by "Game of Thrones'' actress Esmé Bianco for alleged sexual assault and sexual battery in what she described as a series of violent encounters.

According to the lawsuit, Bianco was invited to Los Angeles from the United Kingdom by Manson with the promise of work, and after moving into the Goth rocker's West Hollywood apartment in 2011, she was not allowed to eat, sleep or leave without his permission.

The Bianco case has been placed on hold, according to a filing by Aenlle-Rocha, who is also overseeing the Smithline suit.

A similar lawsuit brought by actress Evan Rachel Wood, who dated Manson for four years, is pending in Los Angeles Superior Court.

New Hampshire police have obtained an arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson. Manson is wanted for two counts of misdemeanor simple assault stemming from an incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019.