Judge dismisses sexual assault lawsuit against ex-NFL kicker Brandon McManus

The women have 10 days to file an amended complaint using their legal names, which their attorney said they would do

By The Associated Press

Brandon McManus
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

A circuit court judge in Florida has dismissed a lawsuit two women filed against former NFL kicker Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars that accused McManus of sexually assaulting them on the team’s overseas flight to London in 2023.

Judge Michael S. Sharrit granted a motion to dismiss and wrote in his order Tuesday that the case does not meet “exceptional” criteria required for the women to have anonymity. The women used pseudonyms “Jane Doe I" and "Jane Doe II” in the lawsuit.

“Fairness requires Plaintiffs be prepared to stand behind their charges publicly in the same way Defendant McManus must openly refute them,” Sharrit wrote.

The women have 10 days to file an amended complaint using their legal names, which their attorney said they would do.

“Most defendants in sexual assault cases file these types of motions thinking that the victims won’t proceed if they have to publicly reveal their names,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. “We anticipated this ruling. To be clear, these women have no intention of running and hiding and will comply with the court’s order in a timely fashion. We look forward to continuing to pursue this important case.”

McManus’ attorney, Brett Gallaway, called the allegations “baseless.”

“We look forward to him returning to the NFL playing field as soon as possible,” Gallaway said.

The Washington Commanders released McManus days after the lawsuit was filed in May.

The women were working as flight attendants on Jacksonville's charter flight to London last September and accused McManus of trying to kiss one of them and grinding and rubbing up against both of them while they were trying to work. They are seeking in excess of $1 million in damages.

The suit claimed the trip “quickly turned into a party” as McManus and other players disregarded the flight attendants’ personal space, air travel safety and federal law. The women said McManus passed out $100 bills to encouraged them and other flight attendants to drink and dance inappropriately.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright AP - Associated Press

