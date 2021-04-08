Atlanta

Shaq Caught on Video in Act of Kindness Paying Off Engagement Ring Balance

The NBA legend said he was shopping for some new earrings when he heard a man ask how much he had left to pay off and pulled out his credit card

An act of kindness from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was caught on camera.

O’Neal paid off the remaining balance of an engagement ring inside an Atlanta Zales jewelry store where he happened to be shopping.

O’Neal said he was looking for some earrings when he heard a man asking how much he had left to pay off.

O’Neal can then be seen handing over his credit card to the store employee.

In an interview, O’Neal said he didn't mean for video of the gesture to get out, saying he was “trying to make people smile"

AtlantaShaquille O'Neal
