Shark Attack Reported Near Santa Rosa Island

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-based U.S. Coast Guard aided in assisting a surfer who was bitten by a shark northwest of Santa Rosa Island today, officials said.

The L.A.-based Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter after receiving a

call about the attack around 3:15 p.m., officials said.

The 37-year-old man was bitten in the leg and a tourniquet was used to prevent significant blood loss before he was airlifted an hour later to the

Santa Barbara Airport, where medical units were waiting, officials said.

The man was reportedly in stable condition.

"This is the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,'' said Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble, the Coast Guard Sector-Los Angeles-Long Beach command duty officer.

Coble added that the man had a friend with him who was able to communicate their position to the Coast Guard. Santa Rosa is one of the Channel Islands.

"We are all happy that he will be able to be with his family in time for the holidays,'' he said.