‘She Was Just Amazing': Young South Bay Woman Dies of COVID-19

A young woman from the South Bay passed away from the coronavirus last month. The Martinez family told NBC 7 she had no underlying conditions and she fought as hard as she could.

Cassie Martinez, 29, died of COVID-19 on Sept. 26. Her boyfriend, Ricardo Ferreya said he had so many plans for them including their upcoming engagement.

“Having to take her into the hospital exactly eight years after meeting her, it's indescribable because I had plans to, I had planned to propose,” Ferreya said.

Ferreya is mourning the loss of his bright and caring girlfriend.

“She was just amazing. She always put the people she loved, she always put them first,” Ferreya said.

Cassie's brother David Martinez said his sister and their mom, Elvira Martinez, tested positive for COVID-19 several weeks ago.

“My sister and I began to feel symptoms. She started off by getting a dry cough and then I began to get chills at night,” said Martinez.

29 year old Cassie Martinez and her mom Elvira were hospitalized after testing positive for #COVID19. Cassie did not make it, her mom is still in the hospital. Her boyfriend tells me he was just a few weeks shy of proposing. @nbcsandiego https://t.co/82EOUxUFTM pic.twitter.com/P4KCOmLEcm — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) October 2, 2020

The family said they were all recovering at home when things suddenly got worse.

“On Thursday morning, that's when it really worried me because that's when she started with the body aches and she couldn't get out of bed anymore,” said Ferreya.

Cassie Martinez and Elvira Martinez were ultimately taken to the hospital.

“They broke the news to me that they had to put her on a ventilator because based on the blood work they had done they had detected Myocarditis,” explained Ferreya.

Ferrerya said her heart was dealing with inflammation due to the viral infection.

“At that point, my heart sank, you know I sent her a message I told her to be strong because as soon as they let me there, I'll go and I'll see you,” said Ferreya.

Cassie Martinez suffered multiple cardiac arrests while hospitalized.

“When they were trying to connect her to the machine that's when she, her heart couldn't resist anymore and she passed away,” said Ferreya.

Ferreya is shocked as to how his girlfriend of eight years who had no underlying conditions did not make it.

“It’s just heartbreaking that it in that week, in a week I took her to get that test and the following Friday and then Saturday she was gone,” he said.

The couple loved to travel, Cassie Martinez enjoyed visiting the National parks. They wanted to start a family together.

“We would always talk about having a little girl," said Ferreya. "We would talk about the name and it was just so many plans."

The family wants everyone to take the virus seriously.

“You know this virus it's as realistic as it gets. I know no matter how much you think that your immune to it [you are] vulnerable," said Ferreya. "Take Cassie as an example [of someone who had] no underlying [health] conditions. She was taking precautions and in a week she was gone."

Cassie Martinez's mom Elvira Martinez continues to be hospitalized on a ventilator. Her son said she is improving and they are anxiously awaiting for her to recover.

“She was my best friend. I could go to her every time that I had problems and she would understand,” said Martinez.

Cassie Martinez's family is now raising money for her funeral expenses.