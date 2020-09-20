bobcat fire

Sheriff's Deputy Loses Home in Bobcat Fire

By Katherine Picazo

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy was one of the many people who lost their homes in the Antelope Valley due to the Bobcat Fire, the lawman revealed Sunday.

Deputy Josh Stamsek shared a video of his burned down home, left in rubble, and confirmed that his home was destroyed Friday in the Bobcat Fire that grew to nearly 100,000 acres on Sunday.

Stamsek said he had received tremendous support from the Sheriff's Relief Association and from Sheriff Alex Villanueva personally.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the deputy, and he asked the community to help those in need and others in his community, who have also suffered tremendous losses. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you my do so here. Please note that GoFundMe takes a percentage of all funds raised in the form of platform and other fees.

