Tree Trimmer Found Dead, Hanging Upside Down 50 Feet Up

A tree trimmer in Sherman Oaks was found dead Saturday, hanging upside down about 50 feet up from the ground, authorities said.

The rescue call came in at noon for a man hanging unconscious from a tree in the 3300 block of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

About 40 firefighters, including some specially trained rescuers, went to help the man.

It wasn't clear how long he had been hanging upside down.

Once they unhooked the man and put him on the ground, the medical team determined he could not be resuscitated.

There were electrical wires near the tree, but it wasn't clear if they contributed to his death.

