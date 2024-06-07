Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara banned from delivering for Uber Eats

The former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara, has lost his other job as an Uber Eats driver.

Mizuhara was banned from delivering for Uber Eats due to his pending litigation, a spokesperson told NBC4.

"Mizuhara has been an UberEats courier for a few years. Given these recent charges, he no longer has access to the platform," said Gabriela Condarco-Quesada, with Uber Eats.

Ippei Mizuhara told a judge, after falling into major gambling debt, the only way he could think of was using Ohtani’s money. NBC Los Angeles’ Hetty Chang reports.

Mizuhara allegedly stole nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off sports gambling debts during a yearslong scheme, at times impersonating the Japanese baseball player to bankers, and exploited their personal and professional relationship. Mizuhara signed a plea agreement that detailed the allegations on May 5, and prosecutors announced it several days

Mizuhara’s plea agreement says he will be required to pay Ohtani restitution that could total nearly $17 million, as well as more than $1 million to the IRS. Those amounts could change prior to sentencing.

The bank fraud charge carries a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, and the false tax return charge carries a sentence of up to three years in federal prison.