Pregnant NJ Woman Killed by Shooter Who Waited Outside Her Home, Baby Survives

A man surrendered in connection with the killing of an eight-months pregnant woman in Paterson, New Jersey, last week

A 30-year-old Paterson man surrendered to police Saturday in connection with the killing of an eight-months pregnant woman whom he allegedly shot multiple times. The victim, identified only as R.L., delivered a healthy baby, then died.

According to prosecutors, Donqua Thomas lay in wait for the victim for 90 minutes, parking his vehicle just outside her home in Paterson and sitting there until she arrived Thursday afternoon. The woman eventually did, parked her car next to Thomas' and got out. She was immediately hit with gunfire.

Thomas then drove off, officials said. R.L. was taken to a hospital where she managed to deliver a healthy baby before she died of her injuries, officials said.

Authorities haven't released any details about the baby, other than that it is in stable condition, nor have they elaborated on any possible relationship between R.L. and Thomas. Thomas faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder.

Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

We've recently learned that a pregnant woman shot in Paterson, New Jersey has died. Gaby Acevedo reports on the latest.
