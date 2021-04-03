shooting

Shooting at House Party Leaves Three Dead, Four Injured in N.C.

Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released

Three people are dead after a total of seven people were shot in Wilmington. N.C.
WECT

At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said.

The shooting happened inside a home in Wilmington around midnight, police Chief Donny Williams told WECT-TV.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 22 hours ago

US Capitol Police Officer Dies After Attack Outside Capitol; Suspect Also Dead

Matt Gaetz 6 hours ago

Few in GOP Rush to Defend Gaetz Amid Sex Trafficking Probe

No suspects were immediately identified and no motive had been determined. Police did not feel the public was in danger, Williams said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

shootingNorth Carolina
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us