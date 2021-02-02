Broward

Multiple Federal Agents Injured After Shooting in Sunrise Neighborhood: Sources

Sunrise Fire Rescue confirmed the shooting took place near 10100 Reflections Boulevard West after 6 a.m.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple federal agents were injured during an early morning shooting that took place Tuesday in Sunrise according to sources while SWAT and a heavy police presence remains on the scene.

Sunrise Fire Rescue confirmed the shooting took place near 10100 Reflections Boulevard West after 6 a.m.

Multiple FBI and other federal agents joined local police in serving a search warrant at the location in the South Florida neighborhood, sources told NBC 6, when shots were fired.

U.S. & World

Immigration 4 hours ago

Biden to Sign Executive Orders on Immigration, Including Family Reunification

Groundhog Day 14 mins ago

A Gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil Says More Winter

Up to five agents were injured, according to sources, with two rushed to an area hospital. Police have not released information on their conditions.

NBC 6's Willard Shepard has the latest details from the early morning incident.

Police remain on the scene with reports that the person involved remains inside the home. A portion of Nob Hill Road has been closed at this time.

The area surrounding the scene remains on lockdown with residents being told to stay inside their homes.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

Browardshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us