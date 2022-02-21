Shooting on I-805 in Mountain View Injures 1, Suspect Outstanding

A man driving with a 1-year-old in his car was shot by a passenger in another car in what the CHP is calling a road rage incident Monday on Interstate 805 in Mountain View.

The shooting victim called 911 at around 3:30 p.m. from his Toyota 4-Runner SUV, on the 43rd street off-ramp of southbound I-805 according to CHP spokesperson Salvador Castro.

A male passenger in an unknown sedan fired at least three shots at the victim, hitting him once in his left thigh. The CHP confirmed there was an infant passenger in the victim's car at the time of the shooting who was unharmed. A family member of the victim told NBC 7 the child was the victim's daughter.

The sedan, driven by a female, continued southbound on the freeway, Castro said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Castro.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the California Highway Patrol San Diego’s Special Investigations Unit at (858) 293-6000.

No other information was immediately available.