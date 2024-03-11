ocean

Shrimp Week at Monterey Bay Aquarium: Oh, it's prawn, er, on

The punny wordplay has surfaced on the institution's social pages as it honors the cool crustaceans.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Monterey Bay Aquarium is "shell"-ebrating Shrimp Week on its social pages through March 16, 2024
  • The annual event, which shines a fascinating light on the small aquatic critters, is full of whimsical wordplay and interesting facts
  • Receive "shrimpspired" texts by texting SHRIMPYFB to 54159

SHRIMPLY THE BEST: Are you seeking a lively learning experience involving creative turns of phrases, specifically those phrases and words that involve a crustacean we all know? If you are, then you've prawn, er, won big, at least if you've paid a visit to the social feeds helmed by the Monterey Bay Aquarium staff. It is Shrimp Week, a playful period when the Cannery Row landmark pauses to "shellebrate" the small critter and its amazing attributes. No gifts, telegrams, or greeting cards are expected; after all, a card would get wet if you handed it to a shrimp and any presents might go unused. Rather, this shellebration is all about education and amusement, with the amusing elements hailing from the witty wordplay woven through the shrimp-themed posts. It's all happening on the aquarium's social pages, with so much afoot that it is difficult to keep (cara)pace.

FAIRY SHRIMP TO GIANT PRAWN: Of course, the shrimp, though famously diminutive, isn't a one-size-fits-all kind of icon; the antennae-rocking, carapace-cool creatures boast a dazzling array of attributes. Telling the tail, er, tale of the shrimpverse, though, requires several posts, and a few videos, too, so feel free to scroll through the aquarium's latest updates to find out what you may have missed. But wait: You can be "shrimpspired" by having shrimpdates sent to your phone. Shrimply text 54159 — oh, SHRIMPLYFB is what you'll want to specifically text — then sit back and let the educational and ocean-y awesomeness wash over you or your phone, rather. But wait: Would you prefer to watch a cleaner shrimp cleaning? Cool: Here's two exciting hours of that thrilling krill-a-tude.

