Singer Jeremih Hospitalized in the ICU Following Coronavirus Diagnosis: Reports

Singer Jeremih, whose real name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, is reportedly in the hospital following a coronavirus diagnosis.

According to TMZ, through its sources, the 33-year-old star has been taken to the ICU and has been placed on a breathing ventilator.

The outlet reports "his condition has recently gotten worse."

E! News has reached out to Jeremih's reps for comment and we have yet to receive a response.

It's unclear when the "Imma Star" singer tested positive for COVID-19 and how long he has been hospitalized.

It's also unknown if his current condition is due to COVID-19 or other complications stemming from the diagnosis.

Following the news about Jeremih's health, musicians banded together to send their love and support to him on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and many others took to social media with special messages.

"Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now," Chance the Rapper, fellow Chicago native, shared on Twitter. "I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."

Stars With Coronavirus

50 Cent wrote on Twitter, "pray for my boy Jeremih he's not doing good this covid s--t is real." The rapper later added on Instagram, "He's in ICU in Chicago."

Rapper Hitmaka was one of the first artists to speak out about Jeremih's health. The two previously worked together on hits like "Giv No F-ks" with Migos, and "Dangerous" with Meek Mill and PnB Rock.

"I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers [sic] blessings," Hitmaka captioned his Instagram post.

Big Sean, who also collaborated with the R&B singer and Chance the Rapper on the song "Living Single," shared a message on Twitter. "Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih," he wrote.

Singer Mickey Guyton also posted the news about the star and added, "Y'all Covid is real! Please please please be careful out there."

Musician Jozzy wrote, "Please put some prayers up for @Jeremih! Jesus heals. I love you J. U [sic] got this."

News of Jeremih's COVID-19 condition comes one day after the CDC announced "more than 194,000" cases were confirmed in the United States on Friday, Nov. 13.