Sit Inside a Ferrari F40 Made of LEGO Bricks

CRAFTING A FERRARI F40? Making the dream machine, which was carefully constructed, one exquisite component at a time, from 1987 to 1992, surely took time, patience, and a notable amount of talent. And while the regal roll boasts plenty of smaller parts, all important elements in its high-caliber performance, a person can say, with some confidence, that LEGO bricks were not included, small though they might be. But like all things to do with the beloved bricks, if you wait long enough, some creative team will decide to fashion an incredible homage to a place, building, or vehicle. Still? Those tributes are often far more minute, when compared to their enormous inspirations, with some exceptions. And one of those amazing exceptions will be officially unveiled on May 12, 2022, when a LEGO Ferrari F40, that's about the actual size of a driveable, road-ready Ferrari F40, goes on view at Legoland California Resort.

YES, YOU CAN SLIDE INSIDE: This eye-catching replica of the ultra-snazzy sportscar weighs over 3,000 pounds and boasts 358,000 LEGO bricks. It's "similar in size" to the real car, measuring 14 feet in length (the width is six feet, while the car stands at four feet tall). Eager to see what took some 1,800 hours to develop, with another 1,900 build hours on top of that? The sit-inside sculpture is a centerpiece of the new LEGO Ferrari Build & Race, the Carlsbad theme park's latest attraction. Visitors will have a chance to build their own Ferrari while at the stylish garage, then race their brick-tastic creation on a trio of thrilling tracks. "Each track offers different obstacles, challenges and a chance to clock in the fastest time," shares the destination, and there are other opportunities, like the chance to "create a custom digital Ferrari race car."

