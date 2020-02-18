Six People Arrested After Uber Driver Stabbed in Glendora

An Uber driver was stabbed several times Monday in Glendora and police arrested a suspect and five other people who had barricaded themselves in a motel room.

The stabbing, which was reported just before 1 p.m., led officers to the Glendora Motel at 330 W. Route 66, where the suspect was believed to be hiding, said Glendora Sgt. Mike Henderson.

Glendora officers and the Foothills Special Enforcement team set up a perimeter around the motel and began negotiations to get the person to surrender, he said.

Eventually, police were able to detain three men and three women who were holed up in that motel room, Henderson said. It's unclear which of the six people is the stabbing suspect. No names or ages were immediately available from police.

The male victim was taken to a hospital with stable vital signs, Henderson said.

Anyone with information on this stabbing was asked to call Glendora police at 626-914-8281. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.