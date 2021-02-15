Oregon

Skiers Take Advantage of Portland Snow for Cross-County Ski Fun

An impromptu race, known as the Stumptown Birkebeiner or "Berkie," had locals strapping on their skis and hitting the streets

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The snow-covered streets of Portland, Oregon were filled with cross-country ski tracks Saturday. 

An impromptu race, known as the Stumptown Birkebeiner or "Berkie," had locals strapping on their skis and hitting the streets for the most Portland way to spend a snow day.

"We're just trying to have some fun and enjoy winter when it happens; the rare occasion," participant Noel Johnson said.

U.S. & World

North Carolina 55 mins ago

At Least 3 Dead, 10 Injured After Possible Tornado Hits North Carolina

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Virus Updates: Biden Extends Mortgage Relief, Ban on Home Foreclosures

From practiced cross-country ski racers to those who just wanted to try something new, it was a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy the snowy weather. 

Read the full story from NBC affiliate KGW here

This article tagged under:

OregonweatherPortland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us