Skyfari Ride Passengers at the San Diego Zoo Get Stuck for an Hour After Vandalism Caused the Ride to Stop: SDPD

The actions of the vandalism caused the ride to stop working, the San Diego Police Department said

By Aleah Jarin

San Diego Fire crews rescued passengers on the San Diego Zoo's Skyfari gondola Saturday after they were stuck on the ride for about an hour due to vandalism, officials said.

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

At 4:30, the fire department tweeted that the ride was unstuck and passengers had all safely departed, adding that "some may need medical evaluation.''

According to the San Diego Police Department, four people between the ages of 20-24 were arrested for felony vandalism. The actions of the vandalism, which initially began around 2:10 p.m., caused the ride to stop working, SDPD said.

There was no immediate word on what the actions of the vandalism were, SDPD said.

According to SDPD, 100 people were onboard the ride. The Skyfari gondola includes 80 chairs that take people on a 20-minute ride.

Fire crews remained at the zoo until all passengers were safely on the ground.

