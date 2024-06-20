What to Know Arrow's Birthday at SkyPark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead

Saturday, June 22; Arrow's Birthday Party is at 2 p.m., with events planned throughout the day

Admission is required; advance reservation strongly recommended

HALFWAY TO CHRISTMAS: We're only six sparkly months from the merriest stretch of the year, which means some people are already starting their holiday shopping. Well, that may not be the case, but you can bet that various "Christmas in July" events will soon prompt more than a few of us to hum a carol or two and dig out our favorite snowman sweater. There is, however, a Christmas-inspired attraction that isn't even waiting for July to find some furry and festive fun, and you only need to drive your sleigh in the direction of Lake Arrowhead, or nearby, to find it. It's SkyPark at Santa's Village, a quaint destination that is ready to honor one swell pup.

MEET SANTA'S DOG: It's Arrow, the pup that lives with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who is in the June 22 spotlight. The soft-eared star gets his own special birthday celebration each year, a party that includes all sorts of special sights and activities. Go on "a park-wide hunt for Arrow's lost toy bones" — you might trot off with a prize — and encounter the cute characters who inhabit the picturesque NorthWoods. Admission to SkyPark at Santa's Village is required and, as always, securing your entry before heading up the mountain is always a smart idea. Follow the Arrow to this pupful birthday bash, a summer-sweet celebration with Christmassy cred. Arrow is a fanciful Fido, keep in mind, and your real shaggy sweetie should stay back home or with a friend.