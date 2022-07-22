Huntington Beach

Banner Plane Pilot Hospitalized in Crash Off Huntington Beach

Video from the beach showed people running into the water to help after the crash off the Orange County coast.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The pilot of a small plane towing a banner was hospitalized Friday after a crash into the water off Huntington Beach.

The pilot was pulled from the water, but details about the individual's condition were not immediately available.

The single-engine Piper Cub towing a banner crashed in the ocean just before 2 p.m. The pilot was the only person aboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Beachgoers could be seen trying to pull the banner, which was promoting a tequila brand, to the shore. The plane wreckage washed ashore soon after the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
A plane banner is pulled from the ocean off Huntington Beach.

In video from the shore, the small plane can be seen descending into the water. Moments later, people, including at least one lifeguard, entered the surf to help.

Details about what caused the crash off the Orange County coast were not immediately available.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 36 mins ago

Man Accused of Attacking Sister With Hatchet After She Wakes From 2-Year Coma Dies in Custody

climate change 1 hour ago

NASA Satellite Photos of Lake Mead 22 Years Apart Show Dramatic Water Loss

The crash was reported between Beach Boulevard and Newland Street. The 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association championships were scheduled for Friday on Huntington State Beach off Beach Boulevard.

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Huntington Beach
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us