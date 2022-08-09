Two Escape Burning Wreckage of Plane That Crashed on Freeway in Corona

Two people escaped the burning wreckage of a small plane that crash-landed Tuesday afternoon on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 flying to Corona Municipal Airport went down at about midday on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona and might have struck at least one vehicle, according to the Corona Fire Department. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that erupted after the plane crash about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Two occupants of the single-engine airplane escaped uninjured, City News Service reported, citing the Corona Fire Department.

There were no reports of injuries to people on the ground. A pickup at the scene of the crash appeared to have sustained damage to a tail-light.

Driver Armando Ramirez said he was traveling from Santa Ana to visit family when he felt something strike the rear of his pickup. He said he felt very fortunate to avoid much worse.

Lanes were closed near the Buena Vista Avenue exit. Eastbound traffic came to a standstill after the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration for more information confirmed there were two people on board the plane and that the pilot reported an engine issue.