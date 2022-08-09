Riverside County

Two Escape Burning Wreckage of Plane That Crashed on Freeway in Corona

Two people inside the single-engine plane walked away from the crash and fire on the eastbound side of the freeway in Riverside County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people escaped the burning wreckage of a small plane that crash-landed Tuesday afternoon on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 flying to Corona Municipal Airport went down at about midday on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona and might have struck at least one vehicle, according to the Corona Fire Department. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that erupted after the plane crash about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Two occupants of the single-engine airplane escaped uninjured, City News Service reported, citing the Corona Fire Department.

There were no reports of injuries to people on the ground. A pickup at the scene of the crash appeared to have sustained damage to a tail-light.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
A small plane crashed on the 91 Freeway in Corona Aug. 9, 2022.

Driver Armando Ramirez said he was traveling from Santa Ana to visit family when he felt something strike the rear of his pickup. He said he felt very fortunate to avoid much worse.

Lanes were closed near the Buena Vista Avenue exit. Eastbound traffic came to a standstill after the crash.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 17 hours ago

Trump Invokes Fifth Amendment in New York AG's Civil Probe of His Business Practices

air travel 9 mins ago

Travelers Are Starting to Get a Break From Higher Airfares

The Federal Aviation Administration for more information confirmed there were two people on board the plane and that the pilot reported an engine issue.

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyCorona
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us