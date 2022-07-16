san marcos

WATCH: Dashcam Catches Plane's Emergency Landing at Busy San Marcos Intersection

By Rafael Avitabile

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A driver's dashboard camera caught the moment a small plane made a daring emergency landing on South Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos Saturday evening.

A driver shared dashboard camera footage showing the plane making a rapid descent toward the intersection of Melrose Drive. The single-engine, fixed-wing plane flew over a group of northbound cars waiting at a red light and touched down in the intersection ahead of them. The second camera angle shows the plane's wing clip a metal sign in the median.

The plane continued driving north up Rancho Santa Fe Road until it crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Boulderidge Drive. Its pilot-side wing smashed into the back end of the SUV, and the wing came off of the fuselage.

The San Marcos Fire Department reported the emergency landing at around 6:30 p.m. Two passengers were injured, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

This single-engine plane made an emergency landing at Rancho Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive in San Marcos and crashed into an SUV at the following intersection, losing a wing in the process.
NBC 7
South Rancho Santa Fe Road was closed near Melrose and Boulderidge indefinitely, SMFD said. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. as of 10 p.m., hazmat crews were still on the scene cleaning up fuel, the SDSO said.

No other information was available.

