‘Snow White's Enchanted Wish' Debuts at Disneyland

You don't need to venture into a storybook mine to uncover a gem; sometimes a new and sparkling jewel is twinkling just before your eyes, in a place you've seen before.

"Snow White's Enchanted Wish," the fresh reimagining of Disneyland park's "Snow White's Scary Adventures," could be considered to be that sort of joyful gem, an above-ground fantasia that whisks ride goers into the storybook world of the true-hearted princess and her brave friends.

Now this new ride is in full sparkle as Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopen to the public following a year-plus closure. "Snow White's Enchanted Wish" officially debuted on April 30, the reopening date for The Happiest Place on Earth," and you can see some of its sweet and, yes, sparkly scenes now...