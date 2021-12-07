Water Balloons

SoCal Man Arrested After Shooting at Teens Throwing Water Balloons

Police said the 63-year-old man was asleep in his pickup on when the teens drove by and targeted his truck

A Southern California man was arrested after he fired a shotgun at two teens for throwing water balloons, authorities said.

Police in Ridgecrest said the 63-year-old man was asleep in his pickup on Saturday when the teens, ages 18 and 17, drove by and threw water balloons at his truck.

While the man inspected his pickup for damage, the teens drove by again. He pulled a 12 gauge shotgun from the truck and fired at the driver's door, causing damage to their vehicle and minor injuries to the driver, according to police.

Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested the man later in the day without incident. He could face charges including attempted murder, assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm, KBAK-TV reported Monday.

