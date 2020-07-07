‘Sociopath', ‘Clown': Unflattering Anecdotes From Mary Trump's Book

A new book by President Donald Trump's niece — which his family sued to stop from being published — paints the president as an emotionally damaged narcissist who's cheated to get ahead and who is unable to "experience the entire spectrum of human emotion."

"Donald’s pathologies are so complex and his behaviors so often inexplicable that coming up with an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis would require a full battery of psychological and neuropsychological tests that he’ll never sit for," Mary Trump writes in her book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

NBC News obtained a copy of the book, which is scheduled for release on July 14. Her publisher describes the author as a clinical psychologist. Among the revelations and allegations:

Maryanne Trump Berry, the president's sister. wasn't exactly supportive of his 2016 campaign. "He's a clown," the now-retired federal court judge told Mary Trump, according to the book. “This will never happen.”

