Sony's PlayStation Network suffers hourslong outage, irking videogamers

By The Associated Press

FILE - The PlayStation DualSense controller and PlayStation 5 console.
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Sony's PlayStation Network went down for hours on Tuesday, frustrating gamers around the world who complained they weren't able to sign in to their accounts.

PlayStation Network said on its website that “some services are experiencing issues," and that players "might have difficulty" logging in, creating accounts, launching games or getting video content.

“We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” it said. Sony did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Data from Downdetector, an outage tracker, showed that reports first spiked late Monday and continued into early Tuesday with thousands of reports submitted hours after the problem first emerged.

The outage was resolved by morning in the U.S. and the Playstation Network website was updated with a message that said, “All services are up and running.”

Copyright The Associated Press

