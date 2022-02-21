Florida Woman Accused of Fatally Stabbing Husband More Than 140 Times

A South Florida woman is facing a murder charge after police said she stabbed her husband more than 140 times and bludgeoned him with a meat cleaver.

Joan P. Burke, 61, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Saturday on a first-degree murder charge, records showed.

Burke is accused of killing her husband, 62-year-old Melvin Weller, at their Palm Springs home on Feb. 11.

Weller's stepson called 911 after he came home from work and found Weller lying on the floor in a pool of blood, according to a Palm Springs Police report obtained by WPTV.

When officers arrived they found Weller's body on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood that covered more than half of the kitchen, the report said.

Blood was splattered and smeared on the walls, and a couple of knives and a meat cleaver were in the kitchen sink, the report said.

Burke was found lying on a bed and remained mute, and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, the report said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

An autopsy revealed Weller suffered more than 140 stab wounds, and had a skull fracture caused by a blow from a meat cleaver.

Burke remained behind bars without bond Monday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.