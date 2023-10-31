Southern California wildfire forces 4,000 residents to evacuate homes

A 14-acre vegetation fire ignited in a small Southern California town on Monday afternoon and has since grown to over 2,200 acres.

About 4,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate, while some others are under an evacuation warning.

More than 300 firefighters have been assigned to respond to the uncontained blaze.

Roughly 4,000 residents in California have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to a raging fire in the small town of Aguanga in Riverside County, which spread further overnight.

Dry brush ignited on Monday afternoon, causing a fire that was initially just 14 acres and was classified as spreading at a "moderate rate," according to the Riverside County Fire Department. In the evening, it was reclassified as a "critical rate" spread and had grown to over 1,200 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The flare-up, dubbed the Highland Fire, destroyed three structures and damaged six others. The fire department has yet to identify what kind of structures they are.

By Tuesday morning, the fire expanded to 2,200 acres. More than 300 firefighters have been assigned to respond to the uncontained blaze. A care center is open at a local high school for evacuated residents. An animal shelter is open for those who want to drop off at-risk animals.

An additional 500 homes have been put on evacuation warning, which is not a mandate but asks residents to consider clearing the area. The fire department released a searchable map to locate the evacuated areas. Three roads in the region have also been closed.

#HighlandFire [UPDATE] 10/30/23 4:30 p.m. -



An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for the following area:



South of Sage/Golden Eagle Drive

East of Becker Lane

West of Boulder Vista

North of Cottonwood Creek



An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for the following area:

East of… pic.twitter.com/UpFHKNWf4r — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) October 30, 2023

Dry winds and low humidity have exacerbated the spread.

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert to surrounding neighborhoods due to the windblown dust and smoke of the wildfire.

As California blazes go, the Highland Fire is fairly standard. Over the past five years, the state experienced some of the largest wildfires in its history, which have respectively burned hundreds of thousands, sometimes over one million, acres at a time.