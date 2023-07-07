Airlines

Southwest Airlines flight diverted after flight attendant received AirDrop photos suggesting bomb was on board

Flight 3316 from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland, California, Monday afternoon

Planes at San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
Getty Images

A Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Hawaii was diverted on Monday after a flight attendant received photos on their phone alluding that a bomb was on board, officials say. 

Flight 3316 to Maui was diverted to Oakland, California, Monday afternoon after photographs were sent via Apple's “AirDrop” feature to a flight attendant on board "suggesting a bomb was contained within the aircraft," the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Once the plane landed, it was evacuated by Oakland Airport Operations, the Transportation Security Administration and Airport Police Services, authorities said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Airlines
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us