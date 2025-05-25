SpaceX spacecraft reentering Earth's atmosphere triggers sonic boom

A spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere Saturday, triggering a sonic boom that was heard in parts of LA County.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft reentered Earth's atmosphere around 10:41 p.m.

Dragon is on track to reenter Earth’s atmosphere and splash down off the southern coast of California near Oceanside at ~10:44 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/i4DG7uUzU0 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 25, 2025

The spacecraft was expected to splashdown near Oceanside, according to SpaceX. The splashdown was confirmed at 10:46 p.m. and marked SpaceX's 32nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.

The Dragon spacecraft spent 31 days docked to the ISS and undocked on Friday, May 23.

Four astronauts stationed on the ISS loaded "several tons of completed science experiments and station hardware," according to NASA.