SPACEX

It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Spacex's Rocket Burning Across the Sky

The Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites was launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

By Heather Navarro

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Spacex successfully launched a Falcon 9 aircraft into low-Earth orbit Thursday night, giving Southern California residents a show as the craft shot across the sky after sunset.

The Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites was launching from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

"Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean," Spacex's site read.

Video taken by NBCLA's Tony Shin out of Murrieta showed the spacecraft dancing across the sky.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
The Tesla CEO is now the owner of the social media company.

U.S. & World

Hawaii 27 mins ago

Hawaii's Big Island Prepares for Possible Large Volcano Eruption

adoption 2 hours ago

Jury Acquits Indiana Man of Abandoning Adult Daughter

The American Meteor Society said it received 133 reports of a bright meteor, also known as a fireball event, that occurred over Arizona and Nevada on Monday.

This article tagged under:

SPACEXCaliforniaSouthern CaliforniaVandenberg Air Force Basemurrieta
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us