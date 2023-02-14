Special Counsel Seeks Testimony From Trump Lawyer as Prosecutors Allege Evidence of Crime

The special counsel investigating Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents is seeking to compel a lawyer for the former president to testify before a grand jury, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

A sealed filing from prosecutors alleges they have evidence that some of Trump’s conversations with the attorney were in furtherance of a crime, the source said.

In a sign of an aggressive new legal strategy, first reported by The New York Times, the source said special counsel Jack Smith has asked a judge to allow prosecutors to invoke what’s known as the “crime fraud” exception, which would let them sidestep protections afforded to Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran through attorney-client privilege.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The source did not say what questions the government is trying to force Corcoran to answer.

Read more at NBCNews.com.