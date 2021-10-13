Spirits, Sips, Sand: Hotel del Coronado's Halloween Flair

What to Know The San Diego getaway opened in late 19th century, and has become known over the decades for its ghostly guests

Halloween on the Lawn, eerie ocean-close movies, and more seasonal doings are on the October schedule

Beachfront pumpkin carving is one kid-cute activity that families may consider

ANTICIPATING DECEMBER... can be a major undertaking for many major hotels. There are festive brunches to plan, visits from Santa Claus, lightings of the lobby menorah, decorations to unbox, dinner menus to ponder, and a variety of stay-over packages that give the end-of-the-year a little something special. That planning begins months in advance, and by the time October arrives, the focus for many inn-based teams is fully on the sparkle and tinsel soon to come. That specific sparkle has long added elegant illumination to a certain San Diego landmark, a destination known for its December dazzle and special seasonal events. And yet? Hotel del Coronado most definitely does not take Halloween off, or put the eekiest month aside. Rather...

HALLOWEEN IS HUGE... at the ocean-close property, which boasts its own fabled phantom (that would be Kate Morgan) and a number of spirited soirées in the days, and nights, leading up to Oct. 31. Several of those celebrations will soon flicker and glow, as the second half of the month begins to bubble and burble, giving guests at the grand hotel a plethora of stylishly spinetingling to-dos to consider. On Oct. 30, or Halloween Eve, if you prefer, which is a Saturday in 2021? You can enjoy "Halloween on the Lawn," an outdoor affair that includes tunes, a raffle, and a chance to don a costume. And "Hocus Pocus" will screen on the sand that same night, if that's more your witch-tastic brew.

PUMPKIN CARVING... is rolling out over several sweet dates, and the location is spookily sublime: The Del's beach deck. Will you carve an ocean scene on the front of your gourd, or perhaps the hotel's much-photographed turret? Other events will give Halloween mavens a chance to join a tour or learn more about Kate Morgan's famous story. For the full roster of ghostly goings-on at one of the Golden State's stateliest getaways, materialize at The Del's site now.