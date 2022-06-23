Sports

Sports Memorabilia From Superstars Like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and More Up for Auction

A lineup of artifacts showcasing various sports legends are on auction at Julien’s Auctions “SPORTS LEGENDS"

By Lesley Rodriguez

Rusty Kennedy/AP

Do you love to collect sports memorabilia?  You're in luck.

A lineup of artifacts showcasing various sports legends are on auction at Julien’s Auctions. “SPORTS LEGENDS,” a marquee sport memorabilia auction is taking place June 28 in Beverly Hills and online at Julien’s Live. 

They hold worn jerseys, cleats, gloves, signed photographs and helmets. They will also have sought-after trading cards. 

The range of sport items they will be auctioning off includes, but is not limited to basketball, soccer, boxing, and football.    

The auction bids range from $25 to $60,000. The auction will start at 10 a.m. in Julien’s Auctions Public Exhibition.  

The notable legends sport items that are being auctioned off are

Muhammad Ali worn boxing gloves

Worn Michael Jordan shoes during 1995-96 NBA season

Babe Ruth signed baseball

Worn jersey by Christian Ronaldo 

Check out the catalog for other auction items.

