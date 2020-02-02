Tanzania

20 Dead in Stampede at Tanzania Church Service

The stampede was caused by church faithful being ushered to pass through one exit at the meeting venue so that they could walk on “anointed oil"

By Associated Press

Encyclopaedia Britannica/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Twenty people have died and a dozen others were injured in a stampede during a church meeting in the northern Tanzanian city of Moshi, the government said Sunday.

The stampede was caused by church faithful being ushered to pass through one exit at the meeting venue so they could walk on “anointed oil,” according to a statement by a government spokesman.

Hundreds of worshippers attended the prayer meeting Saturday led by Boniface Mwamposa, a popular preacher who heads the Arise and Shine Ministry Tanzania.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Philippines Reports 1st Virus Death Outside of China

Groundhog Day 5 mins ago

Pennsylvania Groundhog Declares Early Spring ‘a Certainty’

Tanzania's Interior Minister George Simbachawene said Mwamposa had been arrested. Simbachawene said the government will review the associations act, with the intention of strengthening the requirements to register as a church.

He accused the church of not taking enough precautions and violating the terms of its permit for the meeting, which ran two hours later than planned.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tanzania
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us