Starbucks' Red Holiday Cups For the 2022 Season Are Officially Here

Yes, it's only November 3. Yes, you still may have leftover Halloween candy.

But there's no avoiding it: The holidays are here.

Starbucks holiday cups and special drink-and-food items officially returns to menus Thursday.

"Nothing says the most magical time of the year like the Starbucks red cup returning," Starbucks wrote in a statement. "This year is extra special as Starbucks celebrates 25 years of the iconic holiday cup and the return of a full menu of seasonal handcrafted beverages and festive food."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Starting Nov. 3, the holiday beverage list officially returns with the Peppermint Mocha, which turns 20 years old this holiday; Caramel Brulée Latte; Chestnut Praline Latte; Toasted White Chocolate Mocha; Irish Cream Cold Brew; and the nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Holiday treats for the 2022 season include the debut of the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl alongside Starbucks favorites the Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.

By the way, if see the big 2-0 next to the Peppermint Mocha made you feel nostalgic, you're not alone.

Starbucks noted its Christmas Blend coffee was its first holiday beverage ever on the menu, debuting in 1984.

Its first handcrafted holiday beverage came in 1986. Can you guess it? The Eggnog Latte, created by Dave Olsen by steaming up a pitcher of eggnog and milk.