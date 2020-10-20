Disneyland and Other Major Theme Parks Will Have to Wait Under California's Reopening Guidelines

The months-long wait to reopen will continue for several major California theme parks under new reopening guidelines announced Tuesday by state health officials.

California Health and Human Services secretary Mark Ghaly confirmed Tuesday that there would be two separate categories -- one for larger parks, one for smaller operations.

“I am very mindful, for example, if you have a park in a city with a Ferris wheel that that’s not a ‘theme park’ in the sense so many of us consider,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday. “So one has to distinguish between the two.”

The plan allows smaller theme parks to resume operations for counties in the state's Tier 3 reopening designation. The parks will have limited capacity of 25 percent of 500 visitors, whichever number is lower. The smaller parks in Tier 3 (moderate) communities may only open outdoor attractions and ticket sales are limited to visitors within the county.

All theme parks can resume operations in Tier 4 (minimal) with a limited capacity of 25 percent. The parks must implement a reservation system and screen guests for COVID-19 symptoms. Face coverings are mandatory through the park unless eating or drinking.

The new guidelines mean Disneyland in Anaheim and Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City will have to wait. Orange County remains in the state’s red tier for reopening, the second most restrictive tier. Los Angeles remains in the most restrictive purple tier.

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu called the plan disappointing.

"These guidelines fail working families and small businesses," he said. "As painful as this is, Disney and the city of Anaheim will survive. But too many Anaheim hotels, stores and restaurants will not survive another year of this."

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu: statement on California's disappointing guidelines for reopening theme parks. pic.twitter.com/EN2yubYabZ — City of Anaheim (@City_of_Anaheim) October 20, 2020

Theme park closures were part of California’s move in mid-March to set limits on business operations to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld in San Diego, Universal Studios Hollywood and other locations have been shut down since that first-in-the-nation statewide order. The state has a number of smaller parks, like Pacific Park in Santa Monica and San Diego's Belmont Park.

The closures have taken a toll. Last month, Disney announced plans to lay off 28,000 employees across its parks, experiences and consumer products division, the company said.

The company’s park in Florida, Paris, Shanghai, Japan and Hong Kong have reopened with limited capacity, but both California Adventure and Disneyland remain closed in Anaheim.

Draft state guidance proposed in early October would have let theme parks reopen at 25 percent capacity once the counties where they are located reached the lowest level for virus transmission in the state’s four-tier reopening system, the Orange County Register reported. The proposed rules also would have limited visits to residents living within a certain distance from the park, the Register reported.

Negotiations continued following industry criticism of the proposal.

