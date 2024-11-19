Curry Brand unveils new Fox shoe colorway for holidays

The new De’Aaron Fox signature shoes are hitting the market just in time for the holiday season.

The Curry Fox 1, the first collaboration between Curry Brand and Fox will hit stores on Dec. 6, with the blue and gold “Happy Fox Day” colorway. The new sneaker is inspired by Fox’s favorite holiday movie, Jingle Jangle.

Curry Brand has officially unveiled De’Aaron Fox’s first signature sneaker with the brand 🙌



The shoe is set to drop on December 6 in the “Happy Fox Day” colorway- inspired by Fox’s love for Christmas and his favorite holiday movie, Jingle Jangle. pic.twitter.com/B82cC9w7A7 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) November 19, 2024

The 26-year-old joined Curry Brand in Oct. 2023, becoming the first signature athlete for the Under Armour subsidiary. While teaser images of the new shoe were shared earlier in September, this is the first official release of the Curry Fox 1.

The low-cut shoe features a unique midfoot strap that takes the shape of a fox’s tail, an homage to his last name and an eye-catching feature on an already-stylish shoe. The logo references his “Swipa” nickname, a callback to the character Swiper the Fox from the children’s show Dora the Explorer.

Later in Dec., two more colorways will be released: “Happy Fox Day Alternate” and “The Beam.” The alternate colorway will have deep gold and green accents.

“The Beam” colorway will feature plenty of purple hues as a tribute to the Kings' Golden 1 Center feature.

Curry explained how the sneaker design process came about for the brand’s first signature athlete.

“De’Aaron made sure that he was involved with every step of the process,” Curry said in the news release. “From the sketches and wear-testing to developing the various colorways, this whole process is a fun journey, especially when you’re working on creating your first signature shoe.

“He took his own approach with it in the Fox 1 and made it his own, adding his personal touches with his background and his story.”

Fox echoed similar sentiments, explaining how amazing the entire process was with Curry.

“Creating the Fox 1 alongside the Curry Brand team has been an incredible experience and a real dream come true,” Fox said. “Together, we created a sneaker that not only performs at the highest level on the court, but truly feels authentic to me in its design and every detail.”

The Sacramento superstar has been making those signature sneakers look good during his recent offensive outburst, which included a jaw-dropping 60-point game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Coming in at an affordable $120, the Fox 1 will be available at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Under Armour Brand Houses as well as online at both retailers.

