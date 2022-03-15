Store Raising Money for War Victims in Ukraine, One Piñata at a Time

A Los Angeles business owner, who fled war-torn Nicaragua in the 1970s, is using her piñata store to raise money for the latest victims of war in Ukraine.

At Amazing Piñatas in Mid-City they assemble crepe paper flowers and piñatas. These items are usually associated with celebrations, but now, the focus is on Ukraine.

The store is creating custom made piñatas in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, filling orders for those who want to show their solidarity with the war-torn country, and donating proceeds to war victims. The proceeds are going to benefit the Ukrainian Culture Center. The first donation check will be delivered on Friday.

"We are global citizens," said Lorena Robletto, the owner. "It matters what happens to other people in other parts of the world. It's not just us."

For Robletto it's personal.

Her family fled war in Nicaragua in the 1970s. She lost dozens of loved ones to the violence. Seeing war rage in Ukraine is a painful reminder of her own past.

"It sort of brings those emotions you think are probably gone," she said. "Those feelings come back."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The store has a history of making topical piñatas. Their creations have also included former President Donald Trump and the coronavirus.

They're also getting orders for blue and yellow headbands and floral bouquets. And now there's demand for a new creation - piñatas resembling Russian President Vladmir Putin.

Last week the store made a life-size Putin for an event being held by a group of local Ukrainians.

"They wanted it super strong because there was only adults in the event and they wanted to break that," she said.