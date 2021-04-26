Downtown San Diego

Man Jumps Off Downtown San Diego Building, Hits and Kills Bystander: Police

The incident happened as the woman walked along the sidewalk beneath a parking garage on 10th Avenue in downtown San Diego

By NBC 7 Staff

Rory Devine/NBC 7

An innocent bystander was killed in downtown San Diego Sunday night when a man who died by suicide jumped off a building and hit her as she walked on the sidewalk beneath the building, police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department said the man and bystander did not know one another.

The “unfortunate occurrence,” according to SDPD Officer John Buttle, happened just before 7:30 p.m. near a parking garage along the 400 block of 10th Avenue. The building is near J Street, north of Petco Park.

SDPD said the woman had just eaten dinner in the downtown area and was walking home with a friend when the man jumped from right above. Investigators told NBC 7 they’re not sure what level of the parking structure the man was on.

Flowers lean against the wall to the building where a man jumped and landed on top of a woman who was walking on the sidewalk below.
NBC 7
The victim’s companion was not harmed.

The bystander died at the scene. The man who jumped from the building died at a hospital a short time later, police said.

No further details have been released by police, including the name of the bystander who died.

Along the sidewalk where the incident happened, a couple of bouquets of flowers were placed against the building Monday morning. A note near the flowers read: "We will not forget you or our smile."

NBC 7 is working to gather more information.

If you are struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and suicide prevention resources for you or your loved ones. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers help, too.

