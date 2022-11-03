Sup Around the Santa Ynez Valley at This Weekend-Long Foodie Fest

What to Know Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley

Nov. 3 through 6, 2022

Cowboy breakfasts, vineyard hikes, and lots more

SOMETHING CHARMING, cheerful, and frequently chow-down-able is always afoot in the spectacular Santa Ynez Valley, and quibbling about what quaint hamlet is your favorite is a delightful exercise often enjoyed by its many fans. Just days ago, Halloween eeks and scarecrow sweetness ruled spots like Solvang and Buellton, but November puts the noshing into high gear. For one of the picturesque area's best-known food events, Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley, gets its sup-worthy start just a few days after the month begins (and that famous October scarecrow contest has wrapped). Now it is about dining around, trying local restaurants, and getting to know other food lovers, both local and those people who adore traveling to the region to soak up some of its soft sunshine, gorgeous vineyards, and nice-but-unfussy eateries.

NOV. 3-6, 2022... are the dates for the four-day happening, which will pop up around the hilly, village-vivacious valley. A Vineyard Hike and Tour on Nov. 4 will conclude at the Casa Dumetz Wines tasting room in lovely Los Alamos (the town that's on the tip of so many travelers' tongues), while a Breakfast Ride at Alisal Ranch will conclude with a cowboy breakfast (there's a haywagon option if you're feeling it). And Yoga in the Vineyard? You'll be downward-dog-ing at Brave & Maiden in Santa Ynez. Eager to see all of the a la carte outings? Some are selling out, so head over to the eat-around event's main site now to book your spot or spots.