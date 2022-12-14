Here's When Super Nintendo World Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

Spread the word far and wide throughout the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond.

Universal Studios Hollywood announced the opening date Tuesday for Super Nintendo World at the theme park in Universal City: Feb. 17.

The park expansion will be the first Super Nintendo World in the United States after the Super Mario Bros.-themed world debuted in Japan in 2021. It is a tech-filled land filled with immersive experiences and all the vibrant color and colorful characters featured in the beloved video game adventures that began in 1985.

Guests will pass through a green pipe, a nod to the celebrated plumbers Mario and Luigi, as they enter Peach's Castle and the captivating Mushroom Kingdom

Here's what to know about Super Nintendo World.

Images: See Inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

About the Ride

3...2...1...go!

Super Nintendo World features Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, where guests will wear special head-mounted augmented reality goggles and team up with Mario and Luigi to battle rival Team Bowser on Mario Kart courses. The ride has two-tier, four-seat vehicles that travel on a moving ride track as guests steer through underwater courses and courses in the clouds on their way to a variety of outcomes that could be different each time guests ride.

Here's a peek inside.

Guests will enter the ride through towering Mount Beanpole, which sits at the center of Super Nintendo World. The ride itself will be inside Bowser's Castle, featuring winding corridors, the hall of medallions and trophies. The exterior is an imposing sculpture of the main antagonist in the Mario Kart series. Once inside, guests will learn about Team Bowser's plan to capture the treasured Golden Cup and defeat Team Mario. You're going to get to experience slipping on banana peels, tossing turtle shells, and dodging fire piranha plants on the new Mario Kart style ride. The park promises that no two rides are alike -- just like no two races within Mario Kart are alike. You can get on the ride multiple times and experience a different outcome with each ride.

Power-Up Bands

Need a real-life 1-UP?

The AR ride's goggles aren't the only high-tech components of Super Nintendo World. Did you notice those wristbands in the video above? They sync with Universal Studios Hollywood's free app to enhance the interactive elements of Super Nintendo World. The bands track individual and team scores, and collect digital keys after challenges are won. There will be six designs available for purchase in the land and at Super Nintendo World retail shops.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Interactive Gameplay

Super Nintendo World is filled with interactive gameplay elements for guests to explore. For example, guests can punch blocks to collect digital coins, gather keys and participate in other interactive games. It's like you will be the man in overalls himself.

Universal Studios Hollywood.

Super Nintendo World Dining

Chef Toad's finest will be offered at the signature restaurant inside Super Nintendo World. Menu items include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.

Super Nintendo World Shopping

Gear up now. There’s a dedicated Super Nintendo World-themed store on CityWalk located outside the Universal Studios Hollywood gates.

Located on the Lower Lot, the Character Shop has exclusive Super Nintendo World merchandise. Apparel and collectibles also are available at the Feature Presentation Store and the 1-UP Factory.

Universal Studios is owned by NBCUniversal, the same parent company as NBC4.