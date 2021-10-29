Supreme Court

Supreme Court Agrees to Consider EPA's Authority to Limit Greenhouse Gases

The court agreed to take up a challenge from coal companies and energy-producing states

The Supreme Court said Friday it will consider whether one of the federal government's plans for reducing greenhouse gases goes too far.

The court agreed to take up a challenge from coal companies and energy-producing states, led by West Virginia, that say the Environmental Protection Agency was exceeding its authority to limit carbon emissions.

They're appealing a lower court's ruling that restored some of EPA's authority after the Trump administration dialed it back.

