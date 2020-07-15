Supreme Court

Supreme Court Police Car Set on Fire

The suspect suffered from burns and was taken to a hospital, police said

By NBCWashington Staff

A Supreme Court police car on fire.
@TayCJackson

Someone set fire to a Supreme Court police car Wednesday afternoon, according to Supreme Court media relations.

A male suspect poured a flammable liquid on the car parked next to the Supreme Court in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue NE before 2 p.m.

The fire also damaged a car parked next to the police car, according to the Supreme Court.

D.C. Fire and EMS was called to the scene about 1:50 p.m. and put out the fire.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Virus Updates: US Reaches 3.5M Cases; McConnell Has ‘Total' Confidence in Fauci

Elon Musk 7 hours ago

Biden, Gates: Bitcoin Scam Breaches Some of World's Most Prominent Twitter Accounts

Supreme Court police took the suspect into custody.

He suffered burns and was taken to a hospital.

This article tagged under:

Supreme Courtcar fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us