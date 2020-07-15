Supreme Court Police Car Set on Fire

Someone set fire to a Supreme Court police car Wednesday afternoon, according to Supreme Court media relations.
A male suspect poured a flammable liquid on the car parked next to the Supreme Court in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue NE before 2 p.m.
The fire also damaged a car parked next to the police car, according to the Supreme Court.
D.C. Fire and EMS was called to the scene about 1:50 p.m. and put out the fire.
Supreme Court police took the suspect into custody.
He suffered burns and was taken to a hospital.