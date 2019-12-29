2 Suspects Arrested in Fatal Shooting, Robbery at Virginia Denny’s

Two men have been arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Denny's in Manassas, Virginia, in which a father of two died and two other bystanders were shot, police say.

Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, was arrested during a traffic stop in the Newington section of Fairfax County on Sunday, Prince William County police said. He was charged with murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond, police say.

U.S. Marshals apprehended the second suspect, 22-year-old Ryan Thomas Walker later Sunday. Walker, of Chantilly, was at an acquaintance's house in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, police said.

Walker faces one count each of murder, malicious wounding and robbery. He was armed with a baton during the robbery, police say.

The two are accused of robbing a Denny's at 8201 Sudley Road at about 2:25 a.m. Dec. 26 and shooting two men, one fatally.

Police say that Anderson brandished a handgun as the duo told the 23 patrons and employees inside the restaurant to get on the ground, police said. The robbers demanded cell phones, wallets and money.

On the way out, Anderson shot a 34-year-old man who was cooperating with their demands, police said. That man is expected to recover.

Delivery driver and father of two Yusef Ozgur unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they exited the restaurant, police say. Walker struck Ozgur in the head with a baton, then Anderson allegedly shot him, police said.

Ozgur died from his injuries at a hospital, police said. He had come to the Denny's to pick up and deliver a to-go order.

The arrests comes one day after friends and family said their final goodbyes to Ozgur at his funeral. He was remembered as a hardworking man trying to provide for his children, who are now 10 and 16.

"Trying to get bread and butter, an education for his kids," family friend Zeyel Abidin Uzun said. "Such a nice person."

Officers received over 100 tips in the case and collected forensic evidence to find the suspects, police said.

Anyone with information about Walker's whereabouts should contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

The FBI connected the duo to three other robberies at a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in Northern Virginia. Police have not announced charges relating to those cases.

No injuries were reported in the other robberies. Prince William County Chief of Police Barry Barnard previously said that the Denny's robbery showed an escalation of violence.

