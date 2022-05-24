14 Students, One Teacher Killed in Texas School Shooting: Governor

Fourteen children and a teacher were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside an elementary school.

The 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police officers, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The ages of the students were not immediately available.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime. Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.

