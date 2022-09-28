Crime and Courts

Suspects Arrested Months After NY Bishop and Wife Robbed of Around $1M in Jewelry During Livestreamed Service

The robbery happened in July as Bishop Lamor Whitehead was delivering a morning sermon at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries church in Canarsie

Two Brooklyn, New York, men were arrested Wednesday and charged with robbing a bishop and his wife of around $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed church service.

A third man remains at large, the Justice Department said in a news release.

Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack, both 23, were arrested on charges of robbery, robbery conspiracy and possessing and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to an indictment unsealed in a federal court in Brooklyn.

The robbery happened in July as Bishop Lamor Whitehead was delivering a morning sermon at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries church in Canarsie. New York police said assailants "displayed firearms and demanded property" from Whitehead and his wife.

Video of the incident appeared to show the bishop trying to calm the robbers down as he dropped to the ground on his hands and knees.

