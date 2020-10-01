crime

Suspect's Body Found Near Freeways in Elysian Park

The body of a male suspect in a shots-fired investigation in Elysian Park was found near the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department was called by park rangers as backup for an investigation into a report of shots being fired about 1 p.m., according to police.

The suspect's body was found in the area of the 110 and the Golden State (5) Freeway, Officer Luis Garcia said.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

President Trump and First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

Economy 14 mins ago

Shares, Oil Prices Sink After Trump Tests Positive for Virus

It was unclear if a weapon was recovered, and no information about the deceased's identity was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us