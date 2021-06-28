Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Discovery of Three Dead Children in East LA

Deputies launched a suspicious death investigation Monday after the deaths of three children in East Los Angeles.

The victims, all under the age of 3, were found in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue. Deputies responded to the home after a rescue call, indicating the children were not breathing.

Paramedics responded, but the children — a girl and two boys — died at the scene.

Their 28-year-old mother was detained for questioning, the sheriff’s department said.

#BREAKING #EastLA: Three children found dead, including a newborn, inside bedroom of home. Mother is "being detained." LASD says all possible motives are being considered including postpartum depression. pic.twitter.com/zK2JFjwvAq — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) June 28, 2021

Video showed at least two patrol SUVs outside a home at the location.

Details about how the children died were not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.