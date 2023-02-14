Sweet News: California Strawberry Tickets Are on Sale

What to Know The food festival features snacks, games, a carnival, and contests

Ventura County Fairgrounds (new location); May 20 and 21, 2023

$15 adult; other ticketing tiers available

VALENTINE'S DAY... can fill our heads with hearts, hopes, and happy daydreams, but our tummies? When it comes to the tempting side of Feb. 14, it is all about the sweeter stuff, at least for plenty of dessert-seeking devotees. Strawberries, those eye-catching superstars of the produce aisle, figure prominently in Valentine's-themed desserts, meaning that many of us already have the oh-so-red fruits on our minds. So when we hear that one of the best-known strawberry bashes around is also rolling into our Feb. 14 plans, well, we're not surprised but we are delighted. Nope, the California Strawberry Festival didn't leave its springtime seat for Valentine's Day — it has been a May tradition for a good long while now and is staying that way — but tickets to the succulent spectacular did go on sale on Valentine's Day 2023, giving everyone who loves this luscious lark the chance to book their admission.

HELLO VENTURA: While you may know this weekend-long happening — it is, after all, one of the most prominent parties on the Golden State foodie calendar — there are a couple of things to ponder before securing your ticket. You may already know that the event, which includes contests, a carnival, and confections, was on hiatus for a couple of years, due to the pandemic. But did you also know that the festival is landing in a new location in 2023? It's rolling from Oxnard to Ventura on May 20 and 21, specifically the Ventura County Fairgrounds. An adult ticket is $15, but there are some other tiers to ponder when buying, and snacks inside the celebration are additional. And, oh, such snacks there will be: Shortcake, fruit-laden goodies, and even savory fare is woven through the tart to-do.

STRAWBERRY BEER, too, is one lively libation you'll find at the bright spring fling. And we do mean "bright": Everywhere you turn at the California Strawberry Festival is swirled with red hues, which makes the perfectly timed on-sale date of Feb. 14 quite the Val-id choice.